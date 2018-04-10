Fully self-driven smart networks to be available in future, says Broadcom CEO

Martin Yao, Shenzhen; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

A fully autonomous, self-driven network will be materialized in the future, and through embedded intelligence the network will be able to sense internal situations, analyze information, conduct self-learning, adapt to environments and predict what will happen, according to Hock Tan, CEO of Singapore-based Broadcom.

Tan made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech titled "Accelerating network innovations to drive digital economy" at the 2018 China Information Technology Expo (CITE) running April 9-11 in Shenzhen.

Tan stressed that Broadcom boasts great advantages to realize such a smart and fully self-driven network that can perform super-fast connections.

Tan said digital economy refers to massive online economic activities including those online interactions between people and people, people and equipment, as well as data flows. The core of the digital economy lies in countless hyperlinks and interconnections of all the activities via networks, thus constantly creating economic values, he continued.

Statistics show that digital economy generated huge data amounting to 16ZB in 2016, more than the aggregate data accumulated in the past 100 years. To catch up with the fast development of digital economy, network scales must be expanded drastically, Tan opined. But he also said that in the current network systems, users access only one third of the data available, with the remaining two thirds flowing between datacenters. This is why big data interflows between datacenters must be well managed, Tan added.

Traditional networks are a multi-layer structure, but amid explosive data increases such a structure cannot function efficiently and also involves inefficient power consumption and low cost-effective operation. One of the ways to address the issue is to broaden the bandwidth of network switches, according to Tan.

Another way is to build the interconnectivity between different devices by installing pluggable optical modules provided by Broadcom, Tan disclosed, adding that Broadcom can supply all the components needed for diverse stages of connections between, for instance, telecom networks and users, to facilitate data transmissions to various cities and countries around the world.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan

Photo: Martin Yao, Digitimes, April 2018