Yageo March revenues surge 80%

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Passive component maker Yageo has reported consolidated revenues for March 2018 surged 32.8% sequentially and 80.1% from a year earlier to a record high of NT$4.27 billion (US$146.2 million).

Yageo indicated March shipments to all regions registered sequential increases. Shipments for all product applications also increased on month, said the supplier of MLCCs and chip resistors.

Meanwhile, the arrival of new production capacity for niche-market products made a positive contribution to Yageo's March results, the company continued.

Yageo's revenues for the first quarter of 2018 climbed 61.7% on year to NT$11.03 billion, also a historic high.

In other news, fellow MLCC company Walsin Technology's board of directors has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$4 for 2017, when the company's net profits climbed to a record high of NT$2.61 billion or NT$5.15 per share. Walsin has not disclosed March revenue results.

Both Yageo and Walsin have stepped up efforts to improve their product mixes by raising their high-capacity, high-voltage and high-frequency products, and niche-market offerings as a proportion of company revenues, while benefiting from the global limited availability of commodity MLCC products.