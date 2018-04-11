Taiwan Star expanding 4G network infrastructure

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Star Telecom has continued to enhance its 4G infrastructure by adding 1,163 base stations to its 4G networks in the first quarter of 2018, according to company senior marketing vice president Shing Chu.

The number of the company's 4G base stations has reached over 10,000 units, enabling Taiwan Star to extend its network coverage in Taiwan to 99% currently, Chu added.

The company has also launched new rate schemes for its 4G services recently as it aims to ramp up total 4G subscribers to 2.45 million by the end of 2018, up from 2.03 million at the end of February.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2018