Solartech, Danen see March revenues increase

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy and solar poly-Si wafer maker Danen Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$533.1 million (US$18.3 million) and NT$70.6 million respectively for March, the former increasing 56.10% sequentially and 16.08% on year and the latter growing 0.93% sequentially and 7.94% on year.

Over half of Solartech's 50% orders came from Europe where demand rebounded significantly in March, the company said.

Anticipating rebounding growth in overseas markets in second-quarter 2018, Danen is switching to diamond wire cut to increase wafer output.

For January-March, Solartech reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.310 billion, rising 1.06% on year, while Danen's NT$260.9 million grew 15.37%.