Opto Tech nets EPS NT$1.33 for 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Opto Tech has reported net profits of NT$672.3 million (US$23.13 million) or NT$1.33 per share for 2017 in which it posted revenues of NT$5.59 billion.

Having invested NT$230 million to expand its production capacity of silicon sensor chips to meet increasing demand in 2017, the company plans to inject an additional investment of NT$400 million to ramp up its silicon sensor device capacity by 20% in 2018, according to company sources.

Installation of new production facilities will be completed in May-June, with the new capacity to come online in the third quarter of 2018, said the sources.

Currently, silicon sensor chips account for 45% of consolidated revenues, LED chips for 35%, LED displays and LED lighting products for 20%. Opto Tech expects demand for silicon sensor chips to remain steady in 2018, while sales of LED chips will be under more pressure due to price competition from China-based rivals.

Meanwhile, Opto Tech's board of directors has decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.35 for 2017