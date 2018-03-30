IntelliEPI to expand epi-wafer capacity by 50-60% in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI), which supplies epi-wafers to the electronics and optoelectronics industries, is expected to see its overall production capacity expand 50-60% in 2018 after its new plant in Texas comes online, with its annual revenues likely to rise 10-15%, according to industry sources.

The sources said that after the new plant in the US starts official run in mid-2018, there will be four large-size machines dedicated to the production of epi wafers needed to manufacture VCSEL components of 3D sensors.

IntelliEPI is well versed in adopting the MBE (molecular beam epitaxy) technology for producing VCSEL eip wafers, boasting higher yield rates and better product evenness, the sources said. This allows the company to continue tapping the lucrative demand from the segment of high power and high speed VCSEL components in 2018, and start deployments in such niche segments as 3D sensors, datacenters and 5G networks that show huge demand for high-performance compound semiconductor.

The sources said that IntelliEPI will continue to see its revenue performances for 2018-2019 significantly bolstered by two major US clients: Finisar, a major maker of optical communication components and subsystems; and Skyworks Solutions, a leading supplier of power amplifier chipsets. As both US firms have also sustained good ties with Apple, IntelliEPI is likely to further enhance ties with them through strategic alliances to tap deeper into the VCSEL and PA fields.

Affected by foreign exchange fluctuations, IntelliEPI saw its total revenues for 2017 edge down 0.7% on year to NT$879 million (US$30.17 million). But the company's gross margins surged to 37% from 33.5% in 2016, with EPS also rising to NT$3.56 from NT$2.88.

In 2017, the firm's revenue ratio for GaAs epi-wafers reached 54.9%, compared to 31.5% for inP epi-wafers, and 12.1% for GaSb epi-wafers.