AUO to adopt mini LED backlighting in 2018, but micro LED development continues, says chairman

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) will adopt mini LED chips for backlighting in 2018, but the move will not affect its development of micro LED applications, which will take a long time to commercialize, according to company chairman and CEO Paul Peng.

Mini LED and micro LED are two different technologies requiring different manufacturing processes, the former a backlighting application and the latter a display per se, Peng noted. Therefore the adoption of mini LED will not delay the progress in developing micro LED technology, Peng stressed, adding AUO does not have a voluem production schedule for micro LED displays but will continue R&D of the LED technology.

AUO used to be a shareholder of US-based micro LED developer LuxVue Technology, which was acquired by Apple in 2014, and therefore it has been a leader in micro LED among Taiwan-based makers, Peng said.

Micro LED technology development is difficult, as it involves different fields including precision machinery, semiconductor, testing and inspection, and needs many breakthroughs, Peng noted. Micro LED will still be in the development stage in 2018-2019, but many prduct samples are expected to come out during the period, Peng said.

Micro LED must be proved to be feasible before volume production can be scheduled, Peng indicated, adding it will take a long time before micro LED can be commercialized.

Mini LED reduce the sizes of chips used in direct-type backlighting, and a backlight unit (BLU) for a notebook panel may need 6,000-7,000 mini LEDs, with better brightness, color and contrast than current LED chips, Peng noted.

However, mini LED BLUs incur higher costs and therefore are unlikely to be adopted for inexpensive products such as notebooks in the US$500 range, Peng said. But they can be used in niche-market applications, such as those for gaming notebooks, PCs and professional displays, priced over US$1,000, Peng noted, adding AUO is in talks with clients about possible mini LED backlighting applications.

For micro LED, due to challenges in mass transfer technology, it is quite unlikely to be adopted for TV, Peng noted. But micro LED is better than OLED in terms of service life and than LCD in terms panel thickness and contrast, Peng said.

Micro LED, which is also better than OLED in resolution and than LCD in response time, are most likely to be used in AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) devices, Peng indicated. Micro LED panels will also be suitable for use in smartphones but may be less competitive in cost, Peng noted, adding micro LED applications for smartphones may come after they have been successfully used in other products, Peng said.

While it needs at least NT$200 billion (US$6.63 billion) to construct a 10.5G LCD line, it costs only NT$10 billion or less to set up a micro LED fab as a large portion of existing TFT-LCD equipment and manufacturing process can be used to produce micro LED panels, Peng explained.

Micro LED carries importance for Taiwan's TFT-LCD and LED industries, for it promises a turning point for the local display industry, Peng indicated.

