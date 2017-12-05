Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:33 (GMT+8)
Mini LEDs to be used in backlighting in 2018
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Mini LED chips sized 100-200 micrometers size are set to be used in LCD TV, monitor, and smartphone panel backlighting, and fine-pixel pitch displays in 2018, according to industry sources.

Many companies are poised to roll out mini LEDs for backlighting, including: Taiwan-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers Epistar, Lextar Electronics, Opto Tech and their China competitors San'an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek; Taiwan-based LED packaging service providers Everlight Electronics, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology and Harvatek, the sources said.

Driver IC design houses Macroblock and Radium Semiconductor are also eyeing the mini LED backlighting opportunities, the sources added.

The LED makers are working with Taiwan-, China- and South Korea-based LCD panel maker to develop mini LED backlighting. In addition, China-based LED fine-pixel pitch display maker Leyard Optoelectronic is interested in adopting mini LED chips, the sources said.

Epistar has begun producing mini LEDs and expects high-end LCD TVs and smartphones to be among the first devices to adopt them for backlighting. Lextar is developing mini LED backlighting for notebook and monitor panels through cooperation with clients, with such products to be launched in 2018.

A 55-inch TV backlight unit (BLU) needs about 40,000 mini LEDs and a smartphone panel needs about 9,000 units.

However, production cost remains an issue. A notebook with a BLU using 6,000-7,000 mini LEDs may be too expensive for common consumers, and only gaming or professional notebooks priced over US$1,000 can bear such high cost, LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has noted.

The manufacturing process for mini LEDs is more complicated than that for regular ones, making yield rates an issue.

