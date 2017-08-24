Micro LED development is highly uncertain: Q&A with Epistar president Jou Ming-jiunn

While development of Micro LED technology is fraught with uncertainties, many firms engaged in the development believe that they will eventually succeed.

Epistar, the largest Taiwan-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker, could see Micro LED start contributing revenues at the end of 2018 at the earliest, company president Jou Ming-jiunn told Digitimes during a recent interview.

Q: Although Apple has taken the initiative to develop Micro LED technology, the technology is thought to have bottlenecks in production. What is its outlook?

A: There are many uncertainties about Micro LED, and not even its standards have been set. Epistar defines Mini LED as LED chips of about 100 microns in size and Micro LED as chips of 20-30 microns. Sony has used Micro LED technology to produce CLEDIS (crystal LED integrated structure) fine pixel pitch displays, but in fact, it is unnecessary to use Micro LED in such displays.

Mass transfer is a key bottleneck for Micro LED volume production, for it is difficult to quickly and precisely transfer many thousands of chips at one time. US-based LuxVue Technology acquired by Apple has been doing R&D for mass transfer.

When Micro LED commercial applications will emerge hinges on the progress in the technology development. There are two trends of application of Micro LED: one for VR/AR devices first, and then smart wearable devices and smartphones; the other is seeing Samsung Electronics and other Asia-based vendors planning to initially apply Micro LED to large-size displays such as TVs.

It is important that development of Micro LED technology should consider, based on market demand, what the technology will be applied to. If Micro LED can take off, LED industry will significantly benefit from it.

Q: Epistar has said it expects Micro LED to begin to generate revenues in five years. What are Epistar's plans?

A: Micro LED technology consists of three sections: the LEDs (epitaxial wafer and chip manufacturing), mass transfer and circuit transfer. Epistar focuses on the LEDs and has also been doing R&D of mass transfer because design of chips is closely related to mass transfer. But Epistar has not dealt with circuit transfer.

Epistar will either produce Micro LED epitaxial wafers only or produce both wafers and chips, depending on clients' demand. Epistar and Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors are globally the only two makers that offer a complete RGB LED chip portfolio, and this is Epistar's advantage in the Micro LED segment. Taiwan-based PlayNitride, of which Epistar is a shareholder, focuses mass transfer using Epistar's MOCVD sets on lease for experiment.

It remains difficult to say exactly when Micro LED will start contributing revenues. The most optimistic estimation is at the end of 2018, and end-market devices will not appear at least until 2019. This is my personal estimation, and clients have not set a timetable.

Q: For future Micro LED volume production, will Epistar need to invest heavily on equipment?

A: Micro LED chip production needs to use MOCVD sets for producing 6-inch LED epitaxial wafers. While other Taiwan-based fellow makers mostly use 4-inch MOCVD sets due to cost consideration, Epistar has been producing 6-inch wafers for green- and blue-light LEDs. It is technically easy to replace MOCVD sets' 4-inch rotary trays with 6-inch ones, but it entails large investment for converting the manufacturing from 4-inch to 6-inch. Epistar has not yet decided whether to undertake such process conversion, and is likely to develop products based on 4-inch process and then seek partners to undertake 6-inch production to minimize investment. There are many makers who are able to do 6-inch processes in Taiwan, such as semiconductor makers.

Epistar itself may not have to handle the back-end LED chip production, but it must have the crucial the LED wafer epitaxy technology. This is because LED epitaxial wafer designs in terms of structure and specification should meet clients' requirements such as those for the epitaxial wafers' homogeneous properties, luminous efficiency, and low-current levels.

Q: As many display panel makers are keen to setting up OLED production capacities, OLED panel prices are expected to drop. Can Micro LED compete with OLED in price? Will Micro LED displays stand a chance of being used in smartphones?

A: Although prices for OLED displays will fall, it remains to be seen whether OLED display prices will be lower than those for Micro LED displays.

Q: Is it technologically feasible to adopt RGB LED for production of panchromatic Micro LED? Or is it more likely to adopt quantum dot materials?

A: The mainstream direction of R&D is adopt RGB because development of RGB LED chips is relatively mature and matched use of quantum dot materials is difficult. Micro LED patents unveiled by Apple use repeated arrays of RGB chips, and chips failing to emit light can be replaced by other chips. However, repeated arrays entail use of many RGB chips and incur higher production cost.

