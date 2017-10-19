Taiwan makers all set for mini LED

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Taiwan-based LED firms, in view of tight supply of AMOLED smartphone panels and increasing competition in the LED backlighting segment from China-based makers, are ready adopt mini LEDs for TV and smartphone backlighting applications and fine pixel pitch displays, according to industry sources.

With sizes of about 100 micrometers, mini LED chip poduction does not need mass transfer, a technological bottleneck for micro LEDs, the sources said.

To cope with tight supply of AMOLED panels, Android smartphone vendors, especially China-based ones, are looking to adopt mini LEDs for backlighting to boost competitiveness against AMOLED-equipped devices, the sources noted. Mini LED backlighting, with local dimming design, can achieve HDR (high dynamic range) and better color rendering index than AMOLEDs, the sources said, adding mini LED panels have the same thickness as AMOLED ones.

LCD panel makers AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux have been working with Android smartphone vendors to develop mini LED backlighting solutions, the sources said.

Either RGB or white-light mini LED chips are used in backlighting, the former able to reach 100% NTSC and the latter 80-90%, the sources noted.

According to Epistar, a 5-inch smartphone panel needs 20-25 LED chips or about 9,000 mini LEDs for backlighting. Epistar is ready to produce mini LEDs for smartphone and TV backlighting and fine pixel pitch displays.

Lextar Electronics and Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, through cooperation with affiliated AUO and Innolux respectively, are developing mini LED backlighting for TVs, while Harvatek and Opto Tech are developing fine pixel pitch LED displays using mini LEDs.