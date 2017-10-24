Micro LED development racing against time, says Mikro Mesa chairman

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan firms developing micro LED are racing against time to make technological breakthroughs within 500 days, or the technology will be limited to niche-market applications, according to Chen Li-yi, chairman for Mikro Mesa Technology.

Successful development of micro LED technology hinges on three elements: the base market, potential market and infrastructure investment. The base market is initial application to generate enough revenues to support development of the technology; the potential market is potential commercial application key to further development of the technology; infrastructure investment refers to establishment of a supply chain for the technology.

A review of the competition between plasma and LCD display technologies can serve as reference for micro LED development. Following widespread adoption by notebooks and monitors, LCD panels found their way to 42-inch and larger TVs during 2000-2013. The TV market was the base market for plasma technology, but because plasma TVs were very expensive, the technology had no potential market to support further development. In contrast, with 17-inch and below notebooks and 15- to 23-inch monitors as the base market, LCD penetrated the 32-inch and above TV segment, which served as the potential market for the technology. As investment in LCD technology was much more than in plasma technology, the latter, without a potential market, was increasingly crippled in competition with LCD in the TV market and finally forced out of market.

Currently, LCD is competiting with OLED, the former occupying at least 95% of the display market and the latter having the base market in smartphones. The potential market for LCD is the flexible and/or transparent display segment; for OLED, it has the potential to replace LCD in the large-size TV market. LCD is mature technology and most of the companies engaged in OLED R&D are LCD panel makers.

As micro LED technology is still being developed, it has neither a base market nor investment in infrastructure. However, the technology will have a wide potential market covering almost all types of display applications. The choice of the base market is key to whether micro LED can become a mainstream display technology and application to large-size TVs, smartphones and VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality) devices could also be a feasible base market for micro LED.

If yield rates reach 80%, micro LED panel cost for over 55-inch TVs will be lower than that for LCD, as it does not need backlight units, liquid crystals, color filters, polarizers and other components. Therefore Mikro Mesa is developing micro LED panels for 55-inch and above TVs. But such development of large-size applications faces technological difficulties.

Micro LED panels under 10-inch involve fewer manufacturing difficulties, feature power savings and high display performance and are suitable for use in smartphones. But such application will face strong competition from OLED, especially following Apple's adoption of OLED panels for iPhone X. Since Samsung Display, LG Display and China-based panel makers have heavily invested in development and production of OLED panels, micro LED panels will find it very hard to compete with OLED in the smartphone field.

Small-size micro LED panels can also be used in VR/AR devices, but the value of such devices lies in content and software rather than the display.

For 10- to 32-inch display panels, LCD technology has already dominated the segments and micro LED technology stands little chance of mounting a successful challenge.

Therefore, 55-inch and above TV applications would be a market opportunity for micro LED technology. But as large-size LCD TVs are generally inexpensive, micro LED TVs must offer high performance-price ratios to stgand a chance of unseating LCD TVs.

Based on Mikro Mesa's estimate, a new method of mass transfer can reduce the time taken to produce 55-inch micro LED panels from seven hours originally to 7.5 minutes. In terms of capital expenditure, as production of micro LED panels needs array equipment but not cell equipment, the investment to set up a micro LED panel factory is only 70% and 50% of that for an LCD fab and OLED line, respectively. Mikro Mesa plans to start production of Micro LED panels for large-size TVs in 2018.

The mature development of Taiwan's LCD and LED industries gives Taiwan advantages in developing micro LED. OLED panel makers, after establishing a firm foothold in the smartphone market, are making efforts to extend their presence in the large-size TV segmnet. And if they succeed, room for micro LED's success will shrink sharply. Micro LED faces a critical time and makers involved must accelerate their progress toward commercialization.

Mikro Mesa chairman Chen Li-yi.

Photo: Digitimes file photo

(This a summary of Mikro Mesa chairman Chen Li-yi's comments.)