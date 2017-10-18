AUO beefs up PV power generation in Taiwan

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has strengthened PV power generation in Taiwan by extending from rooftop systems to ground-mounted and floating power stations, with cumulative installation capacity expected to total 125MWp at the end of 2017, according to the company.

AUO has completed several rooftop PV systems in 2017, including: a 499KWp system on the roof of a parking lot at automotive component maker Hota Industrial's factory in central Taiwan; and a 998KWp system at online shopping operator momo.com's logistics center in northern Taiwan.

AUO has also won open bids for setting up a rooftop PV system totaling 7MWp at Chung Cheng Armed Forces Preparatory School in southern Taiwan and another 2.1MWp at Aerospace Industrial Development's factory in central Taiwan.

For ground-mounted ones, AUO has won an open bid for setting up a 3.5MWp power station at a landfill site in southern Taiwan. AUO has also won open bids for setting up floating PV power stations totaling 12MWp at flood detention pools in southern Taiwan. Since water bodies can decrease operating temperature of PV modules and thereby increase power generation by 3-5% compared with those of rooftop systems, the Taiwan government has been encouraging establishment of floating power stations.

AUO is showcasing high-efficiency PV modules and cloud-based smart PV monitoring solutions at the PV Taiwan 2017 in Taipei during October 18-20.

Its Sunforte series is a PV module made of 72 N-type PERT (passivated emitter rear totally-diffused) mono-Si solar cells with power output of 395W. The model is tested to be nearly free of LID (light induced degradation) in the first year of service and have higher resistance to wind pressure by over 10% than conventional PV modules, AUO said. The model is tailored for ground-mounted and floating PV power stations.

The SunVivo series is a PV module made of 60 P-type PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) mono-Si cells with power output of 310W for rooftop systems.

Also at the exhibition are PV modules designed for rugged environments, featuring high durability in all weather conditions and resistance to high temperature, humidity, saline air and wind pressure.

An AUO-built rooftop PV system at Hota Industrial's factory.

Photo: AUO

An AUO-constructed rooftop PV system at momo.com's logistics center.

Photo: AUO