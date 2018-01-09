Innolux debuts AM mini LED automotive panels at CES 2018

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Innolux has unveiled at 2018 CES what it calls the world's first active matrix (AM) mini LED automotive panels, which it says rival the performance OLED panels.

Chin-Lung Ting, executive vice president of Innolux's Technology Development Center, said the company's mini LED is AM TFT driven, saving a lot of extra components when compared to traditional LED-backlit mini LED. AM mini LED offers better performance with more price competitiveness, he added.



While demand for AMOLED applications from the car industry has not really picked up, Innolux said, the company's AM mini LED automotive panel offers OLED-level contrast ratio and comparable sharpness without the drawbacks of limited temperature range, short lifetime and ghost image. The brightness could be multiple times OLED's with the help of accurate electric current calibration, it said.

Innolux said automotive application is the key market of its AM mini LED technology. AM mini LED-backlit flexible displays will be the next goal to go with free-shaped/curved LCD to satisfy the design and appearance of future concept vehicles, it said.

"Innolux's automotive panels focus on panel innovation and product integration to make them the best for everyday use," said James Yang, general manager of AII Product, Innolux.

The panel maker is displaying various automotive applications at the onging event in Las Vegas, including: an 8-inch with a shiny black appearance; a 10.1-inch gesture control display adopting infrared gesture sensing system; a 12.3-inch private-view panel designed with Innolux's technology that realizes multi-display views to satisfy both legal compliance and passenger's entertainment at the same time.

It is also showcasing a 12.6-inch integrated roller display for adjusting volume, temperatures, and air direction, and a 50-inch double S-shape automotive curved display, designed to replace dashboard, CID, rearview mirror with one single display.

On display at Innolux's CES booth are also an AR HUD with Full HD resolution and a 12-degree viewing angle; and an LCD rear lamp with caution sign.