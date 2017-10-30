AUO guardedly optimistic about 4Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Taiwan LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has expressed guarded optimism about its sales performance in the fourth quarter of 2017, with its capacity utilization to stay at high levels despite scheduled annual equipment maintenance in the quarter, according to company sources.

AUO chairman Paul Peng said that the overall atmosphere of the display panel industry remains stable and healthy in the fourth quarter, as demand for mobile phone panels with an 18:9 aspect ratio has turned strong since the third quarter and will remain so in the fourth, although demand for large-sized panels for other IT and TV applications will weaken due to seasonal factors.

Peng said AUO's shipments of large-sized panels in the fourth quarter are estimated to decline by 1-5% on quarter and their average selling prices (ASP) to fall by 4-6% sequentially due to low inventory and product mix adjustments. Small- to medium-size panel shipments will also drop 7-9% sequentially due to product mix adjustments.

He continued that in the coming two months, AUO will conduct trial volume production of new products for sales in 2018, and will move to upgrade its products based on customer requirements.

Although China's BOE Technology Group will inaugurate the world's first 10.5G LCD panel plant in 2018 and some new 8.5G and 8.6G plants will also become operational in the country, Peng said the global panel supply and demand will remain in a balanced state in the coming year. He opined that the learning curves of competitors will remain long, and therefore there will not be immediate impact from the additional capacities at the new plants.

Peng continued that whether China's additional capacities can be inaugurated on schedule, and whether their product portfolios can meet the requirements for high-end technologies and specifications, as well as their revenue contributions, will affect the actual performance of the new capacities.

AUO president Michael Tsai estimated that annual global market demand for LCD will increase by 4-5% on year in 2017 in terms of panel area, but the supply will see a slightly lower growth than demand, leading to a delicate balance in the supply and demand. He expressed optimism that the global panel market supply and demand will both see a higher annual growth of 5-7% in 2018.

AUO chairman Paul Peng (left) and president Michael Tsai.

Photo: Digitimes file phot