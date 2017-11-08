EOSRL forms consortium to develop micro LED panels for AR/VR devices

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

The Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories (EOSRL) has formed the Consortium for Intelligent Micro-assembly System to develop monocrhome blue-light micro LED panels coated with quantum dot materials by integrating quantum dot material suppliers, IC design houses and LED makers. The panels target AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) devices through cooperation with local and international vendors, according to EOSRL.

EOSRL, under the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), is technologically capable of mass-transferring 2,500 (50 x 50) micro LED chips on an area of 10cm x 10cm at a yield rate of 99.9% currently, which is a proof of the feasibility of the mass transfer technology, EOSRL general director Wu Chih-I said.

EOSRL is looking to increase mass transfer on 10cm x 10cm to 10,000 (100 x 100) micro LED chips by year-end 2017 or the beginning of 2018, Wu noted.

With a minimum size of 5-micrometer for micro LED chips, monochrome micro LED panels has resolution of QHD (960 x 540) for the time being. EOSRL aims to reach resolution of 4K2K and pixel density of 1,000ppi (pixel per inch) for monochrome micro LED panels by the end of 2018, and 8K4K and 2,500ppi in 2019.

Micro LED panels can be used for ultra-fine pixel pitch indoor display, Wu indicated. The resolution of micro LED panels for ultra-fine pixel pitch indoor displays is 20ppi at present and EOSRL aims to hike it to 30ppi.

Small-size micro LED panels for AR/VR devices are superior to LCD and OLED ones in response time and resolution. However, for smartphone applications, micro LED are unable to compete with OLED in performance-cost ratio for the time being.

A micro LED panel production line (not including production of epitaxial wafers) costs about NT$200 million (US$6.6 million) to build, much lower than that for an OLED line. EOSRL will set up a trial production line of micro LED panels.