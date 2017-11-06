Taipei, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:47 (GMT+8)
EOSRL cooperates with PlayNitride, Macroblock, Unimicron to develop ultra-fine pixel pitch Micro LED displays
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

The Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories (EOSRL) under the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is cooperating with PlayNitride, LED driver IC design house Macroblock and PCB maker Unimicron Technology to develop ultra-fine pixel pitch Micro LED panels, according to industry sources.

Samples of large-sized indoor commercial display walls made of ultra-fine pixel pitch panels will be presented in the first half of 2018 with trial production to begin in the second half, according to sources form Macroblock.

While Mcroblock is developing driver ICs for Micro LED displays, PlayNitride is responsible for developing Micro LED wafers without sapphire substrates, and EOSRL is developing related technology for transferring massive Micro LED chips onto PCBs developed by Unimicron.

PlayNitride has finished Micro LED wafers with one color of RGB (red, green, blue) and expects to finish 2-RGB ones at the end of 2017. For the time being, technological issues, including mass transfer of Micro LED chips, uniformity of the chips and the absorption such chips by PCBs, are still to be solved.

Macroblock has developed driver IC MB15359 specifically for use in Micro LED display modules with a fine pixel pitch of 0.9375mm. The MB15395 can control 512 pixels, reach minimum average driving current of 15µA (microampere) and 16-bit gray scale at lower power consumption, the company said. Additionally, the MB15395 can detect Micro LED chips that have been or will be defectively located in mass transfer process and thus facilitate early repair to improve the display quality of Micro LED panels.

MB15359, a Micro LED driver IC developed by Macroblock

Macroblock has rolled driver ICs for Macro LED display products
Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, November 2017

