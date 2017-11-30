Taipei, Friday, December 1, 2017 00:05 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Penetration rate of OLED smartphone panels to reach over 30% in 2018
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

The penetration rate of OLED panels in the smartphone display market is expected to reach over 30% in 2018 due to increasing adoption by smartphone vendors, according to industry sources.

The penetration rate could climb higher should the screen burn-in issue associated with the OLED panels be solved and panel makers be able to ramp up their capacity, said the sources.

The supply of OLED panels will remain constrained in the first half of 2018 as Samsung Display will continue to be the sole supplier that can mass-produce the panels, while rivals including LG Display, Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp may start volume production of OLED panels in the second half of 2018 at the earliest, indicated the sources.

The supply constraints of OLED panels eventually offer current TFT LCD makers additional time to seek other alternatives to further strengthen their competitiveness, said the sources.

While the production of 18:9 all-screen displays has been keeping production lines at most TFT LCD panels makers humming at high gear, the developments of TFT LCD panels with high color saturation, high dynamic contrast ratios and other features will enable TFT LCD panels to withstand fierce competition from OLED panels, commented the sources.

Supply constraints and screen burn-in issue to limit the penetration of OLED smartphone panels Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Supply constraints and screen burn-in issue are limiting the penetration of OLED smartphone panels.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • GigaDevice invests in SMIC

    Before Going to Press | 1h 54min ago

  • AboCom to be in new management

    Before Going to Press | 2h 3min ago

  • Mitac lands car IoT system orders from North America

    Before Going to Press | 2h 3min ago

  • RoyalTek eyes profitable operation in 2018 with car-electronics business

    Before Going to Press | 2h 4min ago

  • HTC cooperates with 26 companies for Vive X

    Before Going to Press | 2h 4min ago

  • Apple planning new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad for 2018

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • JTouch to file bankruptcy

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • Huali, Gowin announce new FPGA products

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link