Panel makers look to mini LED backlighting
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

As OLED smartphone and TV applications are in short supply with the market segment dominated by Samsung Display and LG Display, LCD panel makers from China and Taiwan are working with LED wafer and chip maker Epistar to develop direct-type backlighting using mini LED chips, according to industry sources.

Mini LED-backlit panels are competitive with OLEDs in color display, thickness, production cost and consume 20% less power than OLEDs, the sources said, adding mini LED commercialization is expected to come beginning 2018.

Since it is technologically difficult to reduce pitches of LED displays to below 1.0mm, mini LED chips stand a chance of being used to make high-end indoor large-size displays in addition to backlighting.

