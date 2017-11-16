Foxconn 3Q17 gross margin hits 18-quarter low

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported its third-quarter 2017 gross margin was 5.83%, the lowest quarterly level since second-quarter 2013. Its net profit for the quarter reached NT$21.029 billion (US$698.34 million).

Appreciation of the Chinese currency in the third quarter resulted in higher production cost in China, Foxconn explained.

Foxconn: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$b) Item 3Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2017 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 1,078.892 16.96% 0.33% 2,976.348 0.71% Gross margin 5.83% (0.98pp) (1.61pp) 6.63% (0.24pp) Net operating profit 18.716 (24.99%) (55.55%) 80.157 (18.42%) Net profit 21.029 17.61% (39.29%) 67.076 (16.05%) Net EPS (NT$) 1.21 3.87

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017