Foxconn 3Q17 gross margin hits 18-quarter low

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported its third-quarter 2017 gross margin was 5.83%, the lowest quarterly level since second-quarter 2013. Its net profit for the quarter reached NT$21.029 billion (US$698.34 million).
Appreciation of the Chinese currency in the third quarter resulted in higher production cost in China, Foxconn explained.
Foxconn: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$b)
Item
3Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2017
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
1,078.892
16.96%
0.33%
2,976.348
0.71%
Gross margin
5.83%
(0.98pp)
(1.61pp)
6.63%
(0.24pp)
Net operating profit
18.716
(24.99%)
(55.55%)
80.157
(18.42%)
Net profit
21.029
17.61%
(39.29%)
67.076
(16.05%)
Net EPS (NT$)
1.21
3.87
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017