Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 00:12 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Foxconn 3Q17 gross margin hits 18-quarter low
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported its third-quarter 2017 gross margin was 5.83%, the lowest quarterly level since second-quarter 2013. Its net profit for the quarter reached NT$21.029 billion (US$698.34 million).

Appreciation of the Chinese currency in the third quarter resulted in higher production cost in China, Foxconn explained.

Foxconn: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$b)

Item

3Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2017

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

1,078.892

16.96%

0.33%

2,976.348

0.71%

Gross margin

5.83%

(0.98pp)

(1.61pp)

6.63%

(0.24pp)

Net operating profit

18.716

(24.99%)

(55.55%)

80.157

(18.42%)

Net profit

21.029

17.61%

(39.29%)

67.076

(16.05%)

Net EPS (NT$)

1.21

3.87

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

    IT + CE | 7h 23min ago

  • Android smartphone vendors to adopt 3D sensing solutions for their new models

    Before Going to Press | 2h 12min ago

  • Samsung using vapor chambers to cool smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 15min ago

  • Apple Taiwan lab reportedly turning to develop OLED instead of micro LED

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Chimei Materials planning second polarizer line in China

    Before Going to Press | 2h 21min ago

  • China market: Standalone VR devices to gain popularity

    Before Going to Press | 2h 23min ago

  • HTC planning Ultra HD VR HMD for 2018

    Before Going to Press | 2h 31min ago

  • Server memory prices to rise in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • Anpec expects fan motor drivers to drive 2018 revenue growth

    Before Going to Press | 2h 46min ago

  • Scientech may see over 30% growth in 4Q17 profits

    Before Going to Press | 2h 50min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link