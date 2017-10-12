BLU maker Coretronic reports brisk sales for September

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.084 billion (US$168.15 million) for September, up 10% on month and 1.05% on year.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were up 16% on quarter to NT$13.893 billion, driven by peak-season effects and the launch of new products, according to the company.

Shipments of display products totaled 126,000 units valued at NT$1.906 billion in September, representing an increase of 19% in unit shipments and 23% in shipment value as compared to the previous month.

For the third quarter, display product shipments reached 330,000 units valued at NT4.765 billion, increasing 3% and 21%, respectively, from a quarter earlier.

Shipments of BLUs, TV ODM/system solutions and other enery-saving devices totaled NT$2.652 billion in September, up 5% on month. Combined shipments of BLUs, ODM solutions and other devices reached NT$7.631 billion in the third quarter, increasing 18% sequentially.

However, accumulated 2017 revenues through September amounted to NT$38.05 billion, decreasing 12% from a year earlier.

Coretronic expects its revenues to decline slightly in October as compared to those recorded in the previous month due to seasonality.