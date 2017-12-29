Coretronic showcasing new immersive touch control display system

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

BLU supplier Coretronic is showcasing its new immersive curved touch control display system at the Future Tech 2017 show in Taipei, hosted from December 28-30.

The display system features a 6.8-meter display, which allow multiple users to interact with each other and support on-screen data storage for applications such as teaching or conference, according to company sources.

The new display system boasts the company's three exclusive technologies: rollable capacitive touch control display, ultra short-throw laser projector and fully automated multi-screen fusion touch technology. The system can automatically connect with multiple projectors to significantly shorten the time needed for the alignment and installation.

Coretronic's immersive curved touch control display system

Photo: Company