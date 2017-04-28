Coretronic nets NT$0.64 per share for 1Q17

Coretronic has released its financial report for the first quarter of 201, recording net EPS of NT$0.64.
Coretronic shipped 12.22 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels, decreasing 17% on year, and 296,000 DLP projectors and projection systems, increasing 22% on year.
Coretronic expects energy-saving device shipments in the second quarter to slip about 10% on quarter.
Coretronic: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
Item
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
12,226 (US$402 million)
(17.5%)
(12.0%)
Gross margin
16.01%
down 3.46pp
up 1.16pp
Net operating profit
260
(69.9%)
31.8%
Net profit
277
(63.1%)
(13.9%)
Net EPS (NT$)
0.64
