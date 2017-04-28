Coretronic nets NT$0.64 per share for 1Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Coretronic has released its financial report for the first quarter of 201, recording net EPS of NT$0.64.

Coretronic shipped 12.22 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels, decreasing 17% on year, and 296,000 DLP projectors and projection systems, increasing 22% on year.

Coretronic expects energy-saving device shipments in the second quarter to slip about 10% on quarter.

Coretronic: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 12,226 (US$402 million) (17.5%) (12.0%) Gross margin 16.01% down 3.46pp up 1.16pp Net operating profit 260 (69.9%) 31.8% Net profit 277 (63.1%) (13.9%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.64

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017