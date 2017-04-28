Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:22 (GMT+8)
Coretronic nets NT$0.64 per share for 1Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Coretronic has released its financial report for the first quarter of 201, recording net EPS of NT$0.64.

Coretronic shipped 12.22 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels, decreasing 17% on year, and 296,000 DLP projectors and projection systems, increasing 22% on year.

Coretronic expects energy-saving device shipments in the second quarter to slip about 10% on quarter.

Coretronic: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

12,226 (US$402 million)

(17.5%)

(12.0%)

Gross margin

16.01%

down 3.46pp

up 1.16pp

Net operating profit

260

(69.9%)

31.8%

Net profit

277

(63.1%)

(13.9%)

Net EPS (NT$)

0.64

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

