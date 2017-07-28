BLU supplier Coretronic optimistic about 3Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic is optimistic about its business outlook for the third quarter, citing growing shipments of energy-saving devices and display products.

The company's second-quarter revenues of NT$11.932 billion (US$394.91 million) were down 2% from the previous quarter due to seasonality. But its gross margin was up 1.2pp on quarter to 16% in the second quarter thanks to improved product mix.

Second-quarter net profits were up 2% sequentially and 5% on year to NT$243 million, which translated into an EPS of NT$0.60 for the April-June period.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$482 million, declining 6.5% from a year earlier. EPS for the January-June period stood at NT$1.24.

Looking forward into the third quarter, shipments of energy-saving products, including BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels, are expected to increase over 10% from the previous quarter, according to Sarah Lin, president of energy saving product business group at Coretronic.

Shipments of ODM TV panels, monitors and system solution products will drive growth in the third quarter, Lin said, adding to shipments of BLUs will also enjoy a high growth in the third quarter due to increasing demand from clients in Japan from games console applications.

Meanwhile, Coretronic will continue to ramp up sales of SSI-based projectors to the educational sector in China and also launch new high-end 4K UHD projectors to sustain growth in the third quarter, according to SY Chen, president of the company's visual solution business group.

Coretronic president of energy saving product group Sarah Lin (center) is optimistic about 3Q17

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017