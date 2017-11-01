Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Coretronic see profits increase in 3Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported net profits of NT$408 million (US$13.53 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 68% on quarter. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$0.96.

Net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$890 million, decreasing 18% from a year earlier as consolidated revenues dropped 9.9% on year to NT$38.05 billion. EPS for the nine-month period reached NT$2.2.

Gross margin stood at 16.5% for the third quarter and also for the January-September period.

Shipments of BLUs, ODM display and system products totaled NT$7.63 billion in the third quarter, up 18% from a quarter earlier. However, shipments of these products are expected to decline 10% sequentially in the fourth quarter due to labor shortages, according to Sarah Lin, president of the energy saving product business group at Coretronic.

Shipments of displays products, including SSI and DLP projectors, and large-size interactive projectors, rose 3% sequentially to 330,000 units in the third quarter and will continue the sales momentum in the fourth quarter, said SY Chen, president of the company's visual solution business group.

Sarah Lin, president of the energy saving product business group at Coretronic

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

