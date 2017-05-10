Coretronic ships 3.75 million energy-saving devices in April

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Coretronic has disclosed it shipped 3.75 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in April, slipping 6% on month, and shipments of such devices totaled 15.96 million units in January-April, dipping 11% on year.

Coretronic also shipped 98,000 DLP projectors and interactive projection systems in April and 394,000 units in January-April, respectively remaining unchanged on month and increasing 20% on year.

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.877 billion for April, decreasing 8.13% on month and 8.25% on year, and those of NT$16.103 billion for January-April fell 11.14% on year.

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 4,220 10.9% (16.8%) 12,226 (12%) Feb-17 3,805 (9.4%) (5.7%) 8,005 (9.3%) Jan-17 4,201 (17.6%) (12.3%) 4,201 (12.3%) Dec-16 5,100 1.9% (6.6%) 57,058 (16.3%) Nov-16 5,004 6.3% (9.5%) 51,957 (17.1%) Oct-16 4,707 (6.4%) (22.7%) 46,953 (17.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017