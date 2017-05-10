Coretronic ships 3.75 million energy-saving devices in April

Coretronic has disclosed it shipped 3.75 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in April, slipping 6% on month, and shipments of such devices totaled 15.96 million units in January-April, dipping 11% on year.
Coretronic also shipped 98,000 DLP projectors and interactive projection systems in April and 394,000 units in January-April, respectively remaining unchanged on month and increasing 20% on year.
Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.877 billion for April, decreasing 8.13% on month and 8.25% on year, and those of NT$16.103 billion for January-April fell 11.14% on year.
Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
4,220
|
10.9%
|
(16.8%)
|
12,226
|
(12%)
Feb-17
|
3,805
|
(9.4%)
|
(5.7%)
|
8,005
|
(9.3%)
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(17.6%)
|
(12.3%)
|
4,201
|
(12.3%)
Dec-16
|
5,100
|
1.9%
|
(6.6%)
|
57,058
|
(16.3%)
Nov-16
|
5,004
|
6.3%
|
(9.5%)
|
51,957
|
(17.1%)
Oct-16
|
4,707
|
(6.4%)
|
(22.7%)
|
46,953
|
(17.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017