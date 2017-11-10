Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:26 (GMT+8)
BLU maker Coretronic see revenues down in October on seasonality
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.793 billion (US$158.67 million) for October, down 5.7% from the previous month due to seasonality.

For the first 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$42.843 billion, decreasing 8.8% from a year earlier.

Shipments of display products totaled 110,000 units valued at NT$1.565 billion in October, down 12% in unit shipments and 18% in shipment value as compared to the previous month. Accumulated shipments of display products reached 1.06 million units valued at NT$13.94 billion in the January-October period.

Sales of display products are expected to stage a rebound in November, buoyed by shipments of high-end performance projectors, home-use laser screenless TVs, and embedded high-end projection solutions, according to SY Chen, president of the company's visual solution business group.

Meanwhile, shipments of BLUs, TV, ODM/system solutions and other energy-saving devices totaled NT$2.441 billion in October, down 8% on month. Combined shipments of energy-saving devices, including BLUs, ODM solutions and other products, reached NT$23.791 billion in the first 10 months of 2017, down 16% on year.

