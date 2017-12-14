Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:21 (GMT+8)
BLU maker Coretronic reports increased November revenues
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 December 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic saw its consolidated revenues expand 7.4% on month to a two-year high of NT$5.145 billion (US$171.48 million) in November.

For the first 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$47.988 billion, decreasing 7.6% from a year earlier.

Sales of display products, including laser TVs and high-end embedded projectors, totaled NT$1.887 billion in November, increasing 21% from the previous month.

Shipments of BLUs and ODM display solutions reached NT$2.557 billion in November, up 5% sequentially.

The company expects its BLU shipments to continue to grow moderately in December, buoyed by increasing sales to the notebook sector.

