Coretronic acquires Calibre

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has announced it has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in UK-based Calibre, a supplier of image processing products, specialist scalers, flat panel displays and related software products.

The acquisition aims to integrate hardware and software technologies of the two companies to create more image processing solutions for market expansion, according to SY Chen, president of the visual solution business group at Coretronic.

Using Calibre's technology, Coretronic can improve its 4K high resolution display platform and develop high-speed, depth of field (DOF) image processing products, and also allow Coretronic to step into the LED video wall market, Chen noted.

Meanwhile, Coretronic also announced consolidated revenues of NT$4.204 billion (US$139.17 million) for July, down 1% from the previous month. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$28.362 billion, down 12% on year.

Shipments of display and image products totaled over 100,000 units valued at NT$1.311 billion in July, down 14% on month. Total sales of the display products reached NT$8.921 billion during the January-July period, up 2% on year.

Shipments of energy-saving products, including BLUs, TV ODM products and solutions totaled NT$1.34 billion in July and NT$16.174 billion for the first seven months of 2017.

The company expects shipments of energy-saving devices to grow over 10% sequentially in the third quarter due to seasonal effects.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017