Coretronic sees DLP projector shipments decrease in March

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Coretronic has disclosed it shipped 98,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in March, slipping 6% on month. It also shipped 3.98 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules (LCMs), lighting modules and touch panels, growing 5% on month.

In January-March, Coretronic shipped 296,000 DLP projectors and projection systems, increasing 22% on year, as well as 12.22 million energy-saving devices, shrinking 17% on year.

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.22 billion (US$139 million) for March, rising 10.92% on month but declining 16.83% on year, and those of NT$12.226 billion for January-March fell 17.46% on quarter and 12.02% on year.

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 3,805 (9.4%) (5.7%) 8,005 (9.3%) Jan-17 4,201 (17.6%) (12.3%) 4,201 (12.3%) Dec-16 5,100 1.9% (6.6%) 57,058 (16.3%) Nov-16 5,004 6.3% (9.5%) 51,957 (17.1%) Oct-16 4,707 (6.4%) (22.7%) 46,953 (17.9%) Sep-16 5,031 0.9% (23.7%) 42,246 (17.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017