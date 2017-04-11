Coretronic sees DLP projector shipments decrease in March

Coretronic has disclosed it shipped 98,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in March, slipping 6% on month. It also shipped 3.98 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules (LCMs), lighting modules and touch panels, growing 5% on month.
In January-March, Coretronic shipped 296,000 DLP projectors and projection systems, increasing 22% on year, as well as 12.22 million energy-saving devices, shrinking 17% on year.
Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.22 billion (US$139 million) for March, rising 10.92% on month but declining 16.83% on year, and those of NT$12.226 billion for January-March fell 17.46% on quarter and 12.02% on year.
Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
3,805
|
(9.4%)
|
(5.7%)
|
8,005
|
(9.3%)
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(17.6%)
|
(12.3%)
|
4,201
|
(12.3%)
Dec-16
|
5,100
|
1.9%
|
(6.6%)
|
57,058
|
(16.3%)
Nov-16
|
5,004
|
6.3%
|
(9.5%)
|
51,957
|
(17.1%)
Oct-16
|
4,707
|
(6.4%)
|
(22.7%)
|
46,953
|
(17.9%)
Sep-16
|
5,031
|
0.9%
|
(23.7%)
|
42,246
|
(17.3%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017