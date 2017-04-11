Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:09 (GMT+8)
Coretronic sees DLP projector shipments decrease in March
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Coretronic has disclosed it shipped 98,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in March, slipping 6% on month. It also shipped 3.98 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules (LCMs), lighting modules and touch panels, growing 5% on month.

In January-March, Coretronic shipped 296,000 DLP projectors and projection systems, increasing 22% on year, as well as 12.22 million energy-saving devices, shrinking 17% on year.

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.22 billion (US$139 million) for March, rising 10.92% on month but declining 16.83% on year, and those of NT$12.226 billion for January-March fell 17.46% on quarter and 12.02% on year.

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

3,805

(9.4%)

(5.7%)

8,005

(9.3%)

Jan-17

4,201

(17.6%)

(12.3%)

4,201

(12.3%)

Dec-16

5,100

1.9%

(6.6%)

57,058

(16.3%)

Nov-16

5,004

6.3%

(9.5%)

51,957

(17.1%)

Oct-16

4,707

(6.4%)

(22.7%)

46,953

(17.9%)

Sep-16

5,031

0.9%

(23.7%)

42,246

(17.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

