BLU supplier Coretronic sees revenues down in May

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.795 billion (US$126.07 million) for May, down 2.1% on month and 16.2% on year.

Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$19.898 billion, decreasing 12.1% from a year earlier.

Coretronic shipped over 98,000 DLP projectors and interactive projection systems valued at NT$1.093 billion in May. For the January-May period, shipments of projector products totaled 493,000 units valued at NT$6.078 billion, up 11.5% and 2.5%, on year, respectively.

Shipments of energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels reached 3.71 million units in May, down 1% on month. Total shipments totaled 19.68 million units valued at NT$11.529 billion, decreasing 20% and 12% on year, respectively.