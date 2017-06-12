Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:35 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
BLU supplier Coretronic sees revenues down in May
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.795 billion (US$126.07 million) for May, down 2.1% on month and 16.2% on year.

Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$19.898 billion, decreasing 12.1% from a year earlier.

Coretronic shipped over 98,000 DLP projectors and interactive projection systems valued at NT$1.093 billion in May. For the January-May period, shipments of projector products totaled 493,000 units valued at NT$6.078 billion, up 11.5% and 2.5%, on year, respectively.

Shipments of energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels reached 3.71 million units in May, down 1% on month. Total shipments totaled 19.68 million units valued at NT$11.529 billion, decreasing 20% and 12% on year, respectively.

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: China striving to raise IC self-sufficiency

    Bits + chips | 6min ago

  • China market: Oppo unveils next-generation R11, R11 Plus smartphones

    Mobile + telecom | 12min ago

  • Intel sees fierce competition in manufacturing process

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 21:44

  • Lite-On Semi posts revenue growth in May

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 21:13

  • Young Optics May revenues rise 22%

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 21:11

  • Digitimes Research: China striving to raise IC self-sufficiency

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 20:42

  • China market: JD.com starts using drones for deliveries

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 20:42

  • InnoDisk seeing tight NAND flash chip supply through 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 20:37

  • Toppan considers partnering with China firms, say sources

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 19:44

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link