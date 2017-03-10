Coretronic ships 105,000 DLP projectors in February

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Coretronic as announced it shipped 105,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in February, increasing 13.0% on month. It also shipped 3.797 million "energy-saving" devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in February, shrinking 14.5% on month.

During January-February, Coretronic shipped 198,000 DLP projectors and projection systems and 8.236 million energy-saving devices.

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.805 billion (US$124 million) for February, dropping 9.43% on month and 5.70% on year, and those of NT$8.006 billion for January-February declined 9.25% on year. DLP projectors and projection systems accounted for 32.77% of February consolidated revenues and energy-saving devices 57.32%.

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 4,201 (17.6%) (12.3%) 4,201 (12.3%) Dec-16 5,100 1.9% (6.6%) 57,058 (16.3%) Nov-16 5,004 6.3% (9.5%) 51,957 (17.1%) Oct-16 4,707 (6.4%) (22.7%) 46,953 (17.9%) Sep-16 5,031 0.9% (23.7%) 42,246 (17.3%) Aug-16 4,984 4.7% (18.9%) 37,216 (16.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017