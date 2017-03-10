Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
Coretronic ships 105,000 DLP projectors in February
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Coretronic as announced it shipped 105,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in February, increasing 13.0% on month. It also shipped 3.797 million "energy-saving" devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in February, shrinking 14.5% on month.

During January-February, Coretronic shipped 198,000 DLP projectors and projection systems and 8.236 million energy-saving devices.

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.805 billion (US$124 million) for February, dropping 9.43% on month and 5.70% on year, and those of NT$8.006 billion for January-February declined 9.25% on year. DLP projectors and projection systems accounted for 32.77% of February consolidated revenues and energy-saving devices 57.32%.

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jan-17

4,201

(17.6%)

(12.3%)

4,201

(12.3%)

Dec-16

5,100

1.9%

(6.6%)

57,058

(16.3%)

Nov-16

5,004

6.3%

(9.5%)

51,957

(17.1%)

Oct-16

4,707

(6.4%)

(22.7%)

46,953

(17.9%)

Sep-16

5,031

0.9%

(23.7%)

42,246

(17.3%)

Aug-16

4,984

4.7%

(18.9%)

37,216

(16.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

