Coretronic ships 105,000 DLP projectors in February

Coretronic as announced it shipped 105,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in February, increasing 13.0% on month. It also shipped 3.797 million "energy-saving" devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in February, shrinking 14.5% on month.
During January-February, Coretronic shipped 198,000 DLP projectors and projection systems and 8.236 million energy-saving devices.
Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.805 billion (US$124 million) for February, dropping 9.43% on month and 5.70% on year, and those of NT$8.006 billion for January-February declined 9.25% on year. DLP projectors and projection systems accounted for 32.77% of February consolidated revenues and energy-saving devices 57.32%.
Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(17.6%)
|
(12.3%)
|
4,201
|
(12.3%)
Dec-16
|
5,100
|
1.9%
|
(6.6%)
|
57,058
|
(16.3%)
Nov-16
|
5,004
|
6.3%
|
(9.5%)
|
51,957
|
(17.1%)
Oct-16
|
4,707
|
(6.4%)
|
(22.7%)
|
46,953
|
(17.9%)
Sep-16
|
5,031
|
0.9%
|
(23.7%)
|
42,246
|
(17.3%)
Aug-16
|
4,984
|
4.7%
|
(18.9%)
|
37,216
|
(16.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017