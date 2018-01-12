Champ Vision to set up plant in HSP

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Champ Vision Display, a display solution subsidiary of Coretronic, has received approval for setting up a plant in Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), aiming to offer integrated and one-stop services for a wide assortment of display solutions.

Optimizing its strong knowledge of producing display components and backlight module manufacturing expertise from Coretronic, Champ Vision is capable of providing IoT-based commercial and industrial displays and related solutions with touch control, voice response and face recognition capabilities, according to company sources.

The company's display solutions also include digital boards and related management systems, as well as hardware and software integrated solutions for industrial, medical care and commercial applications such as seamless video walls, outdoor displays and switchable transparent displays.

With a paid-in capital of NT$300 million (US$10.13 million), the company aims to general revenues of up to NT$2.8 billion a year within three years.

Champ Vision showcases one of its display products

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, January 2018