BLU supplier Coretronic sees revenues up sequentially in June

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.26 billion (US$139.3 million) for June 2017, up 12% sequentially, but down 11.54% on year.
Second-quarter 2017 revenues reached NT$11.932 billion, decreasing 2% from the previous quarter. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$24.157 billion, down 12% on year.
Shipments of displays products, including SSI and DLP projectors, and large-size interactive projectors, increased 26% on month to 124,000 units in June. Meanwhile, revenues of displays products in the month surged 40% sequentially to NT$1.52 billion, buoyed by an 11% increase in ASP.
Shipments of displays products totaled 6.17 million units with a value of NT$7.61 billion in the first half of 2017. However, sales of these products are likely to decline in July due to seasonal factors, the company said.
Sales of energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels totaled NT$2.19 billion in June, up 4% from the previous month. Among them, sales of BLUs reached NT$1.099 billion in the month, up 6% sequentially.
Shipments of energy-saving products totaled 23.63 million units, valued at NT$13.719 billion in the first half of 2017.
Coretronic management team disclosing 2Q17 performance
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017
Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
3,795
|
(2.1%)
|
(16.3%)
|
19,898
|
(12.2%)
Apr-17
|
3,877
|
(8.1%)
|
(8.3%)
|
16,103
|
(11.1%)
Mar-17
|
4,220
|
10.9%
|
(16.8%)
|
12,226
|
(12%)
Feb-17
|
3,805
|
(9.4%)
|
(5.7%)
|
8,005
|
(9.3%)
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(17.6%)
|
(12.3%)
|
4,201
|
(12.3%)
Dec-16
|
5,100
|
1.9%
|
(6.6%)
|
57,058
|
(16.3%)
Nov-16
|
5,004
|
6.3%
|
(9.5%)
|
51,957
|
(17.1%)
Oct-16
|
4,707
|
(6.4%)
|
(22.7%)
|
46,953
|
(17.9%)
Sep-16
|
5,031
|
0.9%
|
(23.7%)
|
42,246
|
(17.3%)
Aug-16
|
4,984
|
4.7%
|
(18.9%)
|
37,216
|
(16.4%)
Jul-16
|
4,763
|
(1.1%)
|
(14.9%)
|
32,231
|
(15.9%)
Jun-16
|
4,816
|
6.3%
|
(16.4%)
|
27,469
|
(16.1%)
May-16
|
4,531
|
7.2%
|
(20.3%)
|
22,653
|
(16.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017