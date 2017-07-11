BLU supplier Coretronic sees revenues up sequentially in June

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.26 billion (US$139.3 million) for June 2017, up 12% sequentially, but down 11.54% on year.

Second-quarter 2017 revenues reached NT$11.932 billion, decreasing 2% from the previous quarter. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$24.157 billion, down 12% on year.

Shipments of displays products, including SSI and DLP projectors, and large-size interactive projectors, increased 26% on month to 124,000 units in June. Meanwhile, revenues of displays products in the month surged 40% sequentially to NT$1.52 billion, buoyed by an 11% increase in ASP.

Shipments of displays products totaled 6.17 million units with a value of NT$7.61 billion in the first half of 2017. However, sales of these products are likely to decline in July due to seasonal factors, the company said.

Sales of energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels totaled NT$2.19 billion in June, up 4% from the previous month. Among them, sales of BLUs reached NT$1.099 billion in the month, up 6% sequentially.

Shipments of energy-saving products totaled 23.63 million units, valued at NT$13.719 billion in the first half of 2017.

Coretronic management team disclosing 2Q17 performance

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 3,795 (2.1%) (16.3%) 19,898 (12.2%) Apr-17 3,877 (8.1%) (8.3%) 16,103 (11.1%) Mar-17 4,220 10.9% (16.8%) 12,226 (12%) Feb-17 3,805 (9.4%) (5.7%) 8,005 (9.3%) Jan-17 4,201 (17.6%) (12.3%) 4,201 (12.3%) Dec-16 5,100 1.9% (6.6%) 57,058 (16.3%) Nov-16 5,004 6.3% (9.5%) 51,957 (17.1%) Oct-16 4,707 (6.4%) (22.7%) 46,953 (17.9%) Sep-16 5,031 0.9% (23.7%) 42,246 (17.3%) Aug-16 4,984 4.7% (18.9%) 37,216 (16.4%) Jul-16 4,763 (1.1%) (14.9%) 32,231 (15.9%) Jun-16 4,816 6.3% (16.4%) 27,469 (16.1%) May-16 4,531 7.2% (20.3%) 22,653 (16.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017