BLU supplier Coretronic sees revenues up sequentially in June
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) maker Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.26 billion (US$139.3 million) for June 2017, up 12% sequentially, but down 11.54% on year.

Second-quarter 2017 revenues reached NT$11.932 billion, decreasing 2% from the previous quarter. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$24.157 billion, down 12% on year.

Shipments of displays products, including SSI and DLP projectors, and large-size interactive projectors, increased 26% on month to 124,000 units in June. Meanwhile, revenues of displays products in the month surged 40% sequentially to NT$1.52 billion, buoyed by an 11% increase in ASP.

Shipments of displays products totaled 6.17 million units with a value of NT$7.61 billion in the first half of 2017. However, sales of these products are likely to decline in July due to seasonal factors, the company said.

Sales of energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels totaled NT$2.19 billion in June, up 4% from the previous month. Among them, sales of BLUs reached NT$1.099 billion in the month, up 6% sequentially.

Shipments of energy-saving products totaled 23.63 million units, valued at NT$13.719 billion in the first half of 2017.

Coretronic management team

Coretronic management team disclosing 2Q17 performance
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

3,795

(2.1%)

(16.3%)

19,898

(12.2%)

Apr-17

3,877

(8.1%)

(8.3%)

16,103

(11.1%)

Mar-17

4,220

10.9%

(16.8%)

12,226

(12%)

Feb-17

3,805

(9.4%)

(5.7%)

8,005

(9.3%)

Jan-17

4,201

(17.6%)

(12.3%)

4,201

(12.3%)

Dec-16

5,100

1.9%

(6.6%)

57,058

(16.3%)

Nov-16

5,004

6.3%

(9.5%)

51,957

(17.1%)

Oct-16

4,707

(6.4%)

(22.7%)

46,953

(17.9%)

Sep-16

5,031

0.9%

(23.7%)

42,246

(17.3%)

Aug-16

4,984

4.7%

(18.9%)

37,216

(16.4%)

Jul-16

4,763

(1.1%)

(14.9%)

32,231

(15.9%)

Jun-16

4,816

6.3%

(16.4%)

27,469

(16.1%)

May-16

4,531

7.2%

(20.3%)

22,653

(16.1%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

