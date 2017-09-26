Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:42 (GMT+8)
Smartphone sales in Taiwan remain sluggish in August
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Shipments of smartphones in the Taiwan market reached 589,000 units in August, decreasing 2.48% from the previous month as consumers were waiting for the release of new models from vendors, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Samsung Electronics continued to be the top vendor in the local market in August, accounting for 21.6% of the shipment volume.

Apple ranked second with a 14.4% share, followed by Asustek Computer with 14%, Oppo with 12.1% and HTC with 10.6%.

In terms of shipment value, Apple was the top vendor with a 36.4% share in August, followed by Samsung (18.2%), Oppo (10.9%), Sony Mobile Communications (10.4%) and HTC (10%).

Meanwhile, Oppo's R11 smartphone outperformed Apple's iPhone 7 Plus 128GB to become the number one best-selling model in the local market with a 5.3% share in August. The R11 was the top-selling Android phone and the second best-selling phone for all models in July.

In addition to the Oppo R11 and iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, the top-10 best-selling models in August included: Galaxy J7 Prime, Oppo A57, Galaxy J2 Prime, iPhone 7 128GB, Galaxy J7 Pro, ZenFone Live, Oppo A77 and ZenFone 3 ZE552KL.

Smartphone sales in the local market are expected to rebound to over 650,000 units in September, buoyed by the availability of a number of new models, including Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Sony Mobile's Xperia Z1 Compact, and Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, said the sources.

Oppo R11 becomes the top-selling model in Taiwan in August

Oppo R11 was the top-selling smartphone in Taiwan in August.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

