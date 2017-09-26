Asustek expects China gaming notebook market to reach 3 million units in 2018, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Asustek Computer internally estimates that China's gaming notebook market will have a shipment scale of three million units in 2018 and is aiming to account for over 30% of the volumes, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report citing company president Jerry Shen as saying.

Shen is also optimistic about the worldwide gaming market and expects a growth of 30-50% in sales from gaming products for Asustek in 2018 with China being one of the major growth drivers, the paper noted.

In 2016, Asustek's gaming notebook sales went up 50% on year and are expected to rise another 40% in 2017, the paper said.

Following back-to-school demand, many notebook vendors have also started preparing inventory for China's upcoming Singles' Day promotions on November 11.

China-based e-commerce platform provider JD.com also expects shipments of notebooks with an Nvidia GTX discrete graphics card to reach as high as four million units in 2018, the paper added.