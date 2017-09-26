Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:43 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
Asustek expects China gaming notebook market to reach 3 million units in 2018, says paper
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Asustek Computer internally estimates that China's gaming notebook market will have a shipment scale of three million units in 2018 and is aiming to account for over 30% of the volumes, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report citing company president Jerry Shen as saying.

Shen is also optimistic about the worldwide gaming market and expects a growth of 30-50% in sales from gaming products for Asustek in 2018 with China being one of the major growth drivers, the paper noted.

In 2016, Asustek's gaming notebook sales went up 50% on year and are expected to rise another 40% in 2017, the paper said.

Following back-to-school demand, many notebook vendors have also started preparing inventory for China's upcoming Singles' Day promotions on November 11.

China-based e-commerce platform provider JD.com also expects shipments of notebooks with an Nvidia GTX discrete graphics card to reach as high as four million units in 2018, the paper added.

Realtime news

  • Tongwei Solar to boost annual production capacity to 10.5GWp

    Before Going to Press | 10h 54min ago

  • Chongqing HKC breaks ground for second 8.6G line

    Before Going to Press | 10h 57min ago

  • GIS expects shipment momentum to continue into 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 4min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom signs cooperation MoU with Cisco

    Before Going to Press | 11h 12min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to see ARPU grow significantly in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: HMD Global launches Nokia 8

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Diode maker HY Electronic to put increased focus on automotive

    Before Going to Press | 11h 24min ago

  • MediaTek likely to meet high-end of 3Q17 guidance

    Before Going to Press | 11h 35min ago

  • AMD to launch 12nm Ryzen chips in February 2018

    Before Going to Press | 11h 39min ago

  • DRAM chipmakers to insert EUVL for sub-10nm node manufacturing

    Before Going to Press | 11h 44min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link