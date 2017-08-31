Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 21:32 (GMT+8)
IFA 2017: Asustek pushing new gaming notebooks and devices
Monica Chen, Berlin; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Asustek Computer at its pre-show conference before IFA 2017 unveiled its new gaming products under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand.

Asustek previously launched a top-end gaming notebook, featuring Intel's latest Core i7 processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Max-Q graphics card and the ROG Crosshair VI Extreme motherboard, supporting AMD's new Ryzen processors. For IFA 2017, Asustek plans to launch its 17.3-inch ROG Chimera gaming notebook, equipped with a 144Hz, Full HD IPS display, a Intel Core i7-7820HK processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

The gaming notebook also adopts a built-in Xbox wireless module to allow users to connect their Xbox accessories.

Asustek is also planning to showcase its 15- and 17-inch ROG Strix Scar gaming notebooks designed specifically for first-person shooting (FPS) gamers as well as ROG Strix Hero and ROG Strix GL503.

The company's 35-inch ROG Strix XG35VQ gaming monitor will also be on display at IFA 2017, featuring a 21:9, 3,440-by-1,440 100Hz bezel-less display. The monitor is equipped with Adaptive-Sync technology to improve its display quality.

In addition to PC products, Asustek will also display its gaming motherboards, graphics cards, earphones, keyboards, sound-effect cards, microphones and mice. The company will also announce its participation in several e-sport events and sponsorship of e-sport teams and games.

Asustek is also forming partnerships with streaming service companies such as Twitch and broadcaster ESPN to push gaming events. Currently, gaming PC products already account for over 20% of Asustek's overall PC revenues.

Asustek new gaming notebook for IFA 2017 is equipped with latest hardware
Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, August 2017

