Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:40 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Digitimes Research: Global notebook shipments decline in 3Q17
Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Global shipments of notebooks (excluding detachable 2-in-1 models) declined 4.2% on year to 40.79 million units in the third quarter of 2017 as weakening demand in the consumer sector and a corporate reorganization at Asustek Computer offset gains resulting from better-than-expected Chromebook sales and brisk sales of gaming models in China, according to Digitimes Research.

Notebook shipments are expected to see a boost in the fourth quarter as it is traditionally a peak season, fueled by year-end holiday sales and Double Eleven online shopping day in China. Google is gearing up efforts to promote Chromebooks in the consumer market, and Microsoft and other brands are promoting notebook sales, including leasing, in the business sector.

Global notebook shipments are expected to reach 41.72 million units in the fourth quarter, up 2.3% on quarter and 0.5% from a year earlier, Digitimes Research estimates. The slow pace of the shipment growth for the fourth quarter indicates that the current rebound in the notebook market is coming to an end.

For individual brands, HP will maintain its leading market position and see its shipments reach a new high in the fourth quarter, powered by brisk sales both in the consumer and business sectors. Lenovo will rank second as its shipments will resume momentum following the completion of its recent management reshuffle.

Dell will take third position as the vendor currently ships over 60% of its products to the business segment, where the sector growth is lower than that for the consumer market. Apple alone will see its shipments decline in the fourth quarter due to the absence of new models and the squeeze effects caused by the availability of iPhone X.

Asustek Computer will see shipments rebound in the fourth quarter, outracing Acer to capture fifth position. Xiaomi Technology has been performing steadily and will outperform Japan-based vendors to become number nine.

Among Taiwan-based ODMs, Compal Electronics and Pegatron will perform relatively strong in the fourth quarter. Compal's fourth-quarter shipments are likely to grow 30% sequentially, buoyed by increasing orders from Acer and HP. Meanwhile, Pegatron will manage to lower its shipment gap against Wistron thanks to increasing orders from brand clients.

Realtime news

  • Qisda sets up spin-off from China-based hospital

    IT + CE | 8min ago

  • SK Hynix to expand DRAM production capacity in China

    Bits + chips | 20min ago

  • Ichia reports sequential revenue decline for October

    Bits + chips | 22min ago

  • DRAMeXchange predicts higher DRAM bit growth in 2018

    Bits + chips | 26min ago

  • HannStar Display sees net profits more than double sequentially in 3Q17

    Displays | 45min ago

  • Advantech reports profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 21:08

  • DFI nets NT$1.19 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 20:05

  • Gowin, TSMC team up for 28nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 20:03

  • Danen October revenues rise

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:38

  • CHPT posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:37

  • Solartech October revenues up on year

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:25

  • Lite-On Tech to attend CIIF 2017

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:10

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link