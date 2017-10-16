Worldwide gaming notebook shipments to reach 5.5 million units in 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Worldwide gaming notebook shipments are estimated to reach around 5.5 million units in 2017 with Micro-Star International (MSI) to account for 1.1-1.2 million units and Asustek 1.3 million.

In China, where inexpensive gaming models are the mainstream, Lenovo is the largest vendor. But in Europe and North America where product ASPs are higher, and in Asia Pacific markets other than China, Asustek and MSI are the top-2 vendors.

Because of the cryptocurrency mining trend and rising demand for gaming products, Asustek and MSI both enjoyed strong profits in the third quarter. Although overall demand for both graphics cards and gaming notebooks are expected to slide in the fourth quarter, the two vendors are only expected to see a limited impact thanks to their leading positions and strong brand images.

With the strong performance in the third quarter, MSI is estimated to ship more than five million graphics cards in 2017. Meanwhile, Gigabyte Technology's rising graphics card sales are also expected to help offset the profit decline from the company's motherboard business.

In addition, TUL, which focuses mainly on selling AMD-based graphics cards, turned to a profitable operation in the second quarter and its combined consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2017 also grew 58% on year.

Gaming notebook shipments growing strong.

Photo: Digitimes file photo