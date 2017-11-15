Digitimes Research: Notebook market declines in October

Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Four out of the top-5 notebook brands experienced on-year shipment declines in October mainly because of weak demand from the consumer sector. The vendors' refocusing their strategies onto boosting profitability from expanding shipment volumes also impacted negatively their shipment performances.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) was the only vendor with on-year growth in October shipments, increasing by 11% thanks to its aggressive promotions and marketing. Lenovo's shipments slipped both sequentially and on-year in October, according to Digitimes Research's latest notebook reports.

Dell, unable to acquire short-term orders for consumer notebook models as it did in late 2016, saw its shipments decrease 18.1% on year in October. Asustek Computer and Acer both had on-year drops in October shipments, but Asustek performed better than Acer, seeing shipments slip only 4.3% on year, compared to Acer's 17.8%.

As for the top-3 ODMs, Quanta Computer outperformed both Compal Electronics and Wistron in October with an on-year shipment growth of 7% thanks to increased orders from HP and Asustek Computer. Compal and Wistron both witnessed on-year shipment declines in the month.