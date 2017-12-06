Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
Taipei
18°C
IT Month 2017: Gaming PC vendors launch new products
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Taipei's IT Month trading show is running from December 6-11 and PC players including Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) have introduced the latest additions to their gaming brand series during the event.

Asustek has released an advanced version of its Strix Scar gaming notebook, while MSI has announced its latest GT75VR gaming notebooks featuring RGB backlit mechanical keyboard.

At the show, IT players are also showcasing their artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to allow visitors to experience AI innovations.

The organizer has also established a zone for visitors to experience face recognition technologies and many smart automation solution providers are also displaying their new systems and platforms for the manufacturing and health care sectors.

Asustek's new Strix Scar notebook is equipped with Intel's Core i7-7700HQ4 processor, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and 16GB DDR4 2400MHz memory and priced at NT$76,900 (US$2,547).

Asustek is also promoting its ultra-thin 14-inch ZenBook 3 Deluxe priced at NT$59,900 and 15.6-inch VivoBook S15 at NT$34,900. The company's 27-inch ROG Swift PG27VQ gaming monitor with a WQHD-quality curved panel is now priced at NT$27,500.

Meanwhile, MSI is mainly pushing its GT75VR, GE63VR featuring 120Hz display and Infinite X gaming desktop at the show.

IT Month 2017 is hosting from December 6-11

Taipei's IT Month 2017 is running from December 6-11.
Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, December 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
