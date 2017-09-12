Asustek and MSI to face strong challenge in gaming PC market in 2018

The top-2 gaming PC vendor Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) are expected to see rising competition from Dell, Haier and Razer in 2018, according to industry sources.

Shipments of gaming notebooks featuring Nvidia GTX 1060 or better GPUs are expected to reach around five million units in 2017 and total gaming notebook shipments, including inexpensive models, could reach 10 million units.

Research firm Jon Peddie Research's figures showed worldwide gaming hardware sales were US$26.1 billion in 2016 and will rise to over US$30 billion by 2018 with a CAGR of 7% from 2015-2018. Although heavy gamers only account for 3% of the overall gaming consumer base, their contribution in gaming device production value is as high as 46%.

Singapore-based Razer has been operating in the gaming market for many years and had partnered with Lenovo, Gigabyte Technology, Clevo and BYD to release gaming notebooks previously. However, the company has seen unsatisfactory performances for the past several years and its losses rose dramatically from US$20.3 million in 2014 to US$59.6 million in 2016.

To raise fund, Razer started IPO and received US$25 million from Hong Kong-based investor Horizons Venture. The company is expected to be listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in the fourth quarter and the move will allow Razer to acquire funding for developing new gaming products for 2018.

China-based Haier's gaming brand subsidiary Thunderobot has also been approved for listing on China's new over-the-counter (OTC) market (the third market). Thunderobot's gaming notebook shipments were around 120,000 units in 2015 and rose to 200,000 units in 2016. With shipments to begin to markets including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Spain and Russia, the China-based gaming brand's shipments are expected to grow to 250,000-300,000 units in 2017.

For 2018, with parent company Haier's support as well as partnerships with Quanta Computer, Pegatron and Clevo, Thunderobot is planning to enter Europe, the US, Japan and Korea markets for higher-end competitions.

Dell's gaming brand Alienware is planning to release inexpensive gaming models to target consumers in China and Southeast Asia.

