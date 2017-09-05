Taipei, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 18:50 (GMT+8)
MSI unveils new 17-inch gaming notebook with top-end specifications
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has introduced its GT75VR gaming notebook, featuring a 17-inch display, Intel's top-end CPU and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080/1070 SLI/1070 graphics card.

The GT75VR's display features a response time of 3ms and a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the device's 10GbE Ethernet module also supports a 10X higher bandwidth.

The GT75VR is equipped with the company's latest Cooler Boost Titan cooling module built with its Whirlwind fans for CPU and GPU and 10-12 heatpipes for optimized thermal conductivity. The SSDs are also embedded with thermal paste to improve their performances.

The GT75VR comes with a Core i7 7820HK CPU with up to 4.2GHz OC capability and three GPU options: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1080, GTX1070 SLI, or GTX1070. The notebook is also equipped with several gaming features such as the True Color Technology 2.0, NAHIMIC VR, High-Res Audio (sampling rate 32bit/384kHz) and SuperRaid 4.

MSI GT75VR gaming notebook

MSI GT75VR gaming notebook
Photo: Company

