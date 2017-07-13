Acer gaming notebook shipments double on year in 1H17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

Acer saw shipments of its gaming notebooks more than double in the first half of 2017 compared to a year earlier, and the company expects sales to be even better in the second half buoyed by the launch of new models.

To strengthen its Predator gaming brand's market recognition, Acer recently announced sponsorship of e-sport events in Taiwan.

Acer is also planning to start courses in schools to nurture e-sport talent and help students to communicate with existing e-sport industry players.

Acer to sponsor e-sport events in Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017