Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti coming out on November 2
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 27 October 2017]

Nvidia has added the new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti to its Pascal lineup of gaming GPUs, sliding in between the GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070 GPUs. The new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti will be available worldwide on November 2 at a suggested retail price of US$449.

Featuring the Pascal GPU architecture, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is packed with 2,432 cores and 8GB of memory running at 8Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256GB/s.

Nvidia has designed the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti to be highly overclockable and its partners have also built cards with thermals and power supplies that allow gamers to push performance past stock specifications.

The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is designed to support graphical demands including DirectX 12, HDR and immersive VR applications.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Founder Edition

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Founder Edition graphics card
Photo: Company

