White-box notebook makers displaying ultra-thin, 2-in-1 devices in Hong Kong trade fair

Max Wang, Hong Kong; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

China-based white-box notebook players are showcasing their new ultra-thin notebooks and 2-in-1 devices at the ongoing Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade show in Hong Kong.

Currently, the standard specifications for most of these devices include an Intel's Apollo Lake-based N3350 processor, a Full HD panel, 32GB storage capacity, 4GB memory, a 4,500-5,000mAh battery and a front-side 2-megapixel camera. Their prices ranges from US$90-120 targeting mainly the entry-level sector.

Some white-box players pointed out that the reason they are focusing on mid-range and entry-level devices is because consumers are less willing to purchase high-end notebooks from them and in addition to emerging markets, they are also seeing strong demand from mature markets such as Europe and North America.

White-box notebooks are one of the spotlights at Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, October 2017