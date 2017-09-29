Asustek ramping up share in branded motherboard market

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

Asustek Computer has seen its share in the global branded motherboard market surge to as high as 45% recently, powered by brisk sales of its X299- and Z270-series high-end products, according to industry sources.

In addition to dominating the high-end markets in the US, Europe and Japan, Asustek is also the top motherboard vendor in New Zealand, Australia, India and a number of markets in the Asia Pacific region, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Asustek's X299-series motherboards currently account for over 70% of the top-end premium motherboard market in Asia-Pacific, while the Z270-series family also takes up a 60% share in the gaming motherboard sector driven by the increasing popularity of gaming in the region, said the sources.

Shipments of motherboards to the Asia-Pacific region has become a growth driver for revenues and earnings at Asustek recently, noted the sources.

Along with the availability of Intel's Coffee Lake processors and Z370 chipsets, Asustek plans to launch an array of Z370-based motherboards under its Prime, ROG and TUF lineups in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company will roll out eight models of ROG- and ROG Strix-series products to enhance its competitiveness in the gaming motherboard sector.

Buoyed by the release of new products, Asustek is expected to see its shipment momentum continue into the fourth quarter of 2017 and even 2018, further widening its shipment gaps against rivals including Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI), commented the sources.

Asustek ramping shipments of Z370-based motherboards.

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, September 2017