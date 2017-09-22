Competition for 2018 gaming notebook orders growing fierce

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

With notebook brand vendors having recently begun their request for quotation (RFQ) processes for 2018 orders, gaming notebook models have become the priority for Taiwan-based ODMS due to their high margins, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Although Pegatron has landed orders for Alienware's upcoming new light gaming series products, the ODM is expected to lose its orders for Acer's high-end gaming notebooks for 2018 to Quanta Computer.

These ODMs declined to comment on their orders or clients.

Research firm Newzoo also estimates that the worldwide e-sport market will grow over 40% on year to reach a scale of US$696 million in 2017. The amount will continue to grow in 2018 and surpass US$1.5 billion by 2020.

Currently, Dell has over 70% of its notebook shipments supplied by Compal, around 20% from Wistron and only a small portion from Pegatron. Despite Compal's aggressive effort of trying to obtain Alienware's new orders, Pegatron was able to stand out from the competition because Dell was looking to lower the risks of placing all the eggs in one basket, the sources said.

However, Pegatron's orders for Acer's 15- and 17-inch Predator notebooks for 2018 are expected to be shifted to Quanta.