Acer increases marketing budget for gaming notebooks

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Acer is ramping up marketing budgets for its gaming notebook business, and will support e-sport teams in various areas to promote its brand image in the sector.

Acer has been hosting Acer Day promotion activities in markets including China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, New Zealand, Australia and Vietnam in 2017 and will continue the events in 2018.

Acer has also been expanding its gaming product lines from PCs to peripherals such as earphones and mice that feature Acer-developed technologies. Acer is also seeking suppliers for its peripheral products.

Acer is increasing resources for the gaming business.

