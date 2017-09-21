TSMC to hold over 70% of PWM IC orders from Qualcomm

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to grab 70-80% of the total orders for Qualcomm's new-generation power management ICs (PWM IC), according to industry sources.

Qualcomm has contracted Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) to manufacture its previous-generation PWM ICs, said the sources. SMIC uses 0.18- to 0.153-micron processes to manufacture PWM ICs at its 8-inch wafer fabs.

Qualcomm will use TSMC's Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process to make its new-generation PWM ICs, and have TSMC be its major foundry partner for the manufacture of PWM ICs, the sources indicated.

TSMC will start making Qualcomm's new-generation PWM ICs in small volume at the end of 2017, with mass shipments set to kick off in 2018, the sources said. TSMC will allocate more of its 8-inch fab capacity to fulfill Qualcomm's PWM IC orders.

Qualcomm used to contract Chartered Semiconductor to manufacture PWM ICs and then transferred the orders to Globalfoundries after Globalfoundries' takeover of Chartered. SMIC with its aggressive pricing strategy has replaced Globalfoundries as Qualcomm's main foundry partner for the production of PWM ICs, the sources said.