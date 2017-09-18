SJSemi, Qualcomm announce qualification of 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping technology

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

China-based SJ Semiconductor has started the qualification of 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping for Qualcomm, according to the companies. This represents SJSemi's further improvement in processing techniques and capabilities after its success in 28nm and 14nm wafer bumping mass production in 2016, and indicates the recognition from Qualcomm for the company's comprehensive operation and management capabilities.

SJSemi will, upon qualification, become China's first middle-end semiconductor company to enter the industrial chain with 10nm advanced process node production. The production of the 10nm wafer bumping in China is also part of Qualcomm's efforts to support the development of the China semiconductor industry to migrate into mainstream, and reinforces Qualcomm's commitment to improve its localized service and support China in building a more intelligent society.

SJSemi was founded in August 2014 as a joint venture between Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET). Qualcomm Global Trading, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, made an additional investment in SJSemi in December 2015.

SJSemi started mass production of both 28nm and 14nm wafer bumping in 2016, and now ships over 10,000 per month of 12-inch wafers. SJSemi has sharpened its competitive edge in ultra-high density wafer bumping technology by achieving not only a first-class yield rate but also industry-leading key technical indicators such as contact resistance control and extreme low-k (ELK) dielectric material defect control. In order to secure its customers' supply chain, SJSemi will continue to expand the capacity of its 12-inch wafer bumping line and focus on developing advanced wafer level packaging technique.

"With Qualcomm Technologies' assistance, we managed to set up an advanced 12-inch bumping line and rapidly implemented a stable and efficient production to offer high quality mass production services to our customers," said Dong Cui, CEO of SJSemi. "The qualification of our 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping technology is a recognition of our capabilities and strengths from Qualcomm Technologies, and is expected to further drive our techniques to a higher level."

"The start of the 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping qualification from SJSemi demonstrates a breakthrough that the company has made in wafer bumping technology and the success in achieving leading-edge bumping process technology," said Roawen Chen, senior VP, QCT global operations, Qualcomm Technologies. "SJSemi is the only wafer bumping manufacturer added to Qualcomm Technology's manufacturing footprint in the past few years, and we are pleased to see the continuous success of this collaboration."