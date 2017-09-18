Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
SJSemi, Qualcomm announce qualification of 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping technology
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

China-based SJ Semiconductor has started the qualification of 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping for Qualcomm, according to the companies. This represents SJSemi's further improvement in processing techniques and capabilities after its success in 28nm and 14nm wafer bumping mass production in 2016, and indicates the recognition from Qualcomm for the company's comprehensive operation and management capabilities.

SJSemi will, upon qualification, become China's first middle-end semiconductor company to enter the industrial chain with 10nm advanced process node production. The production of the 10nm wafer bumping in China is also part of Qualcomm's efforts to support the development of the China semiconductor industry to migrate into mainstream, and reinforces Qualcomm's commitment to improve its localized service and support China in building a more intelligent society.

SJSemi was founded in August 2014 as a joint venture between Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET). Qualcomm Global Trading, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, made an additional investment in SJSemi in December 2015.

SJSemi started mass production of both 28nm and 14nm wafer bumping in 2016, and now ships over 10,000 per month of 12-inch wafers. SJSemi has sharpened its competitive edge in ultra-high density wafer bumping technology by achieving not only a first-class yield rate but also industry-leading key technical indicators such as contact resistance control and extreme low-k (ELK) dielectric material defect control. In order to secure its customers' supply chain, SJSemi will continue to expand the capacity of its 12-inch wafer bumping line and focus on developing advanced wafer level packaging technique.

"With Qualcomm Technologies' assistance, we managed to set up an advanced 12-inch bumping line and rapidly implemented a stable and efficient production to offer high quality mass production services to our customers," said Dong Cui, CEO of SJSemi. "The qualification of our 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping technology is a recognition of our capabilities and strengths from Qualcomm Technologies, and is expected to further drive our techniques to a higher level."

"The start of the 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping qualification from SJSemi demonstrates a breakthrough that the company has made in wafer bumping technology and the success in achieving leading-edge bumping process technology," said Roawen Chen, senior VP, QCT global operations, Qualcomm Technologies. "SJSemi is the only wafer bumping manufacturer added to Qualcomm Technology's manufacturing footprint in the past few years, and we are pleased to see the continuous success of this collaboration."

Realtime news

  • Acer reveals marketing budget increase for gaming notebook biz

    Before Going to Press | 8h 12min ago

  • Taiwan market: CHT teams up with FOX+ to provide OTT services

    Before Going to Press | 8h 21min ago

  • Intel to delay again Cannon Lake launch

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: ITRI to showcase flexible display, touch technologies

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: GIS to highlight smart touch panel solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • Intel provides 10nm updates, roadmaps for 10nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | 8h 52min ago

  • PCB firm Unitech president steps down

    Before Going to Press | 9h 1min ago

  • India PV module firms tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 9h 6min ago

  • Synopsys tapes out DesignWare, Interface IP for TSMC 7nm FinFET process

    Before Going to Press | 9h 25min ago

  • NAND flash supply to stay tight through end-2017, says Phison chairman

    Before Going to Press | 9h 37min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link